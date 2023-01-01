Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve lentil soup

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Lentil Soup$5.20
More about District North
Main pic

 

Rodo's Greek Taverna

2151 w Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Lentil Soup$5.00
Our hearty lentils simmered to perfection, carrots, celery, and onions spiced with Greek herbs
More about Rodo's Greek Taverna
Item pic

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkish Red Lentil Soup$0.00
Lentil Soup & Greek Salad Combo$10.50
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$6.00
*FAN FAVORITE!*
Red split peas sautéed with onions, olive oil, and Lavash specialty spices. Cooked to perfection with hint of sautéed garlic.
Served with our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita if GF!*
*VEGAN & GF
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
LENTIL SOUP image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

