Lentil soup in Columbus

District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Homemade Lentil Soup
|$5.20
Rodo's Greek Taverna
2151 w Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington
|Greek Lentil Soup
|$5.00
Our hearty lentils simmered to perfection, carrots, celery, and onions spiced with Greek herbs
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Turkish Red Lentil Soup
|$0.00
|Lentil Soup & Greek Salad Combo
|$10.50
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Lentil Soup
|$6.00
*FAN FAVORITE!*
Red split peas sautéed with onions, olive oil, and Lavash specialty spices. Cooked to perfection with hint of sautéed garlic.
Served with our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita if GF!*
*VEGAN & GF