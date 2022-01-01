Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve lobsters

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac$7.50
Deep Fried Lobster And Shrimp Jerk Pasta$34.99
Lobster Tail$36.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
lobster gnocchi$32.00
house made pan-fried ricotta gnocchi, butter poached lobster, tomato fonduda, gremoulata
More about Sono Wood Fired
Item pic

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque
with lobster tails
Lobster Bisque
with lobster tails
More about Aroma
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Buttered Lobster$8.00
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli$21.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed in a roasted red pepper cream & garlic sauce and crowned with pan-seared shrimp.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Taco$6.50
lump lobster, romaine, bacon, red pepper aioli, buttered shell
Lobster Guacamole$11.00
lobster, bacon, corn, jalapeno, lime
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$6.99
Lobster Ravioli$17.99
More about Pasta Villa

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Falafel Salad

Pretzels

Avocado Toast

Pudding

Garlic Bread

Veal Parmesan

Steak Subs

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston