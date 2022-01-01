Lobsters in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Lobster Mac
|$7.50
|Deep Fried Lobster And Shrimp Jerk Pasta
|$34.99
|Lobster Tail
|$36.99
More about Sono Wood Fired
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|lobster gnocchi
|$32.00
house made pan-fried ricotta gnocchi, butter poached lobster, tomato fonduda, gremoulata
More about Aroma
Aroma
72 East Lynn Street, Columbus
|Lobster Bisque
with lobster tails
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Add Buttered Lobster
|$8.00
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli
|$21.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed in a roasted red pepper cream & garlic sauce and crowned with pan-seared shrimp.
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Lobster Taco
|$6.50
lump lobster, romaine, bacon, red pepper aioli, buttered shell
|Lobster Guacamole
|$11.00
lobster, bacon, corn, jalapeno, lime