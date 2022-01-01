Mac and cheese in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, american, parmesan, bread crumb crust
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Mac+Cheese Bites
|$7.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.50
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Southern Mac and Cheese
|$4.99
Wouldn't be a true southern restaurant without Mac and cheese, Right! BAKED mac and cheese, that is! We gotcha covered, it might not be your momma's mac, but it sure is good.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
Camelot Cellars
901 Oak St., Columbus
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
5 cheese baked deliciousness
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$4.99
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.25
served with a side of ranch (Veg)
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.25
Creamy & dreamy, with a sport pepper garnish. (Veg/Vegan)
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.25
|Ch-Mac and Cheese
|$4.49
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Eddy's Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Mac 'N Cheese Melt
|$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
|MAC & CHEESE BITES
|$8.99
The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.49
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Mac & Cheese Full
|$9.99
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
|Mac & Cheese Half
|$5.99
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2454 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus
|Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Half Size Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$35.00
Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
3847 South High Street, Columbus
|Baked Mac & Cheese
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|House Mac And Cheese
|$7.00
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|BBQ Mac & Cheese
|$18.50
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
|Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.
- 2