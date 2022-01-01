Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$5.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, american, parmesan, bread crumb crust
More about Saucy Brew Works
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Mac+Cheese Bites$7.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac N Cheese$4.50
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Southern Mac and Cheese image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Mac and Cheese$4.99
Wouldn't be a true southern restaurant without Mac and cheese, Right! BAKED mac and cheese, that is! We gotcha covered, it might not be your momma's mac, but it sure is good.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Camelot Cellars image

 

Camelot Cellars

901 Oak St., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.00
5 cheese baked deliciousness
More about Camelot Cellars
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about The Royce
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese$4.99
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.25
served with a side of ranch (Veg)
Mac & Cheese$3.25
Creamy & dreamy, with a sport pepper garnish. (Veg/Vegan)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.25
Ch-Mac and Cheese$4.49
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eddy's Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Mac 'N Cheese Melt image

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac 'N Cheese Melt$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
More about Goodwood 105
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$9.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
MAC & CHEESE BITES$8.99
The perfect combination of Macaroni, Bacon and Cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown served with House made cheese dipping sauce.
Mac & Cheese$4.49
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Full$9.99
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs
Kid Mac & Cheese$4.99
Mac & Cheese Half$5.99
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs
More about Over The Counter
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2454 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$4.00
Half Size Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$35.00
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Vida's Butcher image

 

Vida's Butcher

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac-N-Cheese Bowl$8.00
More about Vida's Butcher
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Mac ‘N’ Cheese$12.00
More about Bodega
Banner pic

 

Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

3847 South High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Mac & Cheese
More about Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Mac And Cheese$7.00
Kids Mac And Cheese$8.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese$5.95
Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.
More about Barrel & Boar
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAC AND CHEESE🧀$4.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Buffalo Mac and Cheese image

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

