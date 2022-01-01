Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Mango Lassi
Columbus restaurants that serve mango lassi
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
No reviews yet
Mango Cardamom Lassi
$10.00
oat milk, fresh mango, greek yogurt, lime, date,
cardamom
More about Emmett's at Open Air
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
Yogurt & Mango Smoothy
More about Dakshin
