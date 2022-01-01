Meatball subs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Meatball Sandwich
Pork and beef meatballs, mozzarella, parsley, saucy red, parmesan
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Meatball Sub W/Cheese
|$8.00
|1/2 Meatball Sub W/Cheese
|$5.00
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Meatball Sub
|$16.00
House meatballs with red sauce, provolone, banana peppers & red onion on a sourdough roll with kettle chips or a side salad.
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Our Housemade Meatballs placed on an Italian sweet Bun smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.