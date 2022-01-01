Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve meatball subs

Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sandwich
Pork and beef meatballs, mozzarella, parsley, saucy red, parmesan
More about Saucy Brew Works
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub W/Cheese$8.00
1/2 Meatball Sub W/Cheese$5.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$14.00
More about Harvest
Harvest image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$14.00
More about Harvest
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sub$16.00
House meatballs with red sauce, provolone, banana peppers & red onion on a sourdough roll with kettle chips or a side salad.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sub$12.00
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese
More about Amano's
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.00
Our Housemade Meatballs placed on an Italian sweet Bun smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$14.00
More about Harvest

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Sea Scallops

Kale Salad

Burritos

Shawarma

Salad Rolls

Salmon

Green Beans

Pork Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston