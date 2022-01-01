Meatloaf in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Café Overlook - 373 South High Street, 16th floor
Café Overlook - 373 South High Street, 16th floor
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|**NEW** Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes
|$7.50
Beef and Turkey meatloaf glazed with bbq sauce, Served with mashed potatoes.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Oma's Meatloaf
|$16.00
Freshly ground, lean cuts of beef and pork, seasoned with special spices, made moist using applesauce. Topped with mushroom cream gravy, served with redskin smashed potatoes und green beans und spatzle.
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$9.25
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$9.50