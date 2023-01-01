Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta with creamy Italian dressing and house focaccia.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mediterranean Salad$8.75
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Mediterranean Salad$10.25
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Banner pic

 

Stone Bar and Kitchen

1045 Bethel rd, columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$16.00
Fennel, grilled zucchini, pomegranates, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kale, mixed lettuce, mustard vinaigrette, sumac
More about Stone Bar and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Organic Field Greens | Heirloom Tomato | Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Greek Olives | Red Bell Pepper | Banana Pepper | Red Onion | Sumac | Zataar | Siete Chips | Greek Herb Vin
Keto Mediterranean Salad$13.30
Organic Field Greens | Heirloom Tomato | Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Greek Olives | Red Bell Pepper | Banana Pepper | Red Onion | Sumac | Zataar | Siete Chips | Greek Herb Vin
More about Townhall - TH Short North
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ - 5295 North High Street

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$12.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ - 5295 North High Street

