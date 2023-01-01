Mediterranean salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Mediterranean Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta with creamy Italian dressing and house focaccia.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Side Mediterranean Salad
|$8.75
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.25
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Stone Bar and Kitchen
1045 Bethel rd, columbus
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Fennel, grilled zucchini, pomegranates, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kale, mixed lettuce, mustard vinaigrette, sumac
Townhall - TH Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Keto Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
Organic Field Greens | Heirloom Tomato | Cucumber | Feta Cheese | Greek Olives | Red Bell Pepper | Banana Pepper | Red Onion | Sumac | Zataar | Siete Chips | Greek Herb Vin
