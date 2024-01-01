Milkshakes in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve milkshakes
GD Ritzys - Clintonville
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Elite Flavor Milkshake - 16oz
|$7.79
|Classic Flavor Milkshake - 16oz
|$6.79
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Milkshake
|$5.00
Townhall - Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream | Hartzler's Milk | Strawberry
Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave
51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Cold Brew Milkshake.
|$7.00
COLD BREW, VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM, COCOA POWDER
Johnson's Real Ice Cream - Italian Village
869 North 4th Street, Columbus
|Milkshake
|$6.50