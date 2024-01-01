Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

GD Ritzys - Clintonville

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Elite Flavor Milkshake - 16oz$7.79
Classic Flavor Milkshake - 16oz$6.79
More about GD Ritzys - Clintonville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake$5.00
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
Item pic

 

Townhall - Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream | Hartzler's Milk | Strawberry
More about Townhall - Short North
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East image

 

Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Brew Milkshake.$7.00
COLD BREW, VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM, COCOA POWDER
More about Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave
Main pic

 

Johnson's Real Ice Cream - Italian Village

869 North 4th Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milkshake$6.50
More about Johnson's Real Ice Cream - Italian Village
Banner pic

 

Johnson's Real Ice Cream - Grandview Heights

1325 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milkshake$6.50
More about Johnson's Real Ice Cream - Grandview Heights

