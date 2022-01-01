Miso soup in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve miso soup
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Miso Soup [v]
|$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallion and seaweed
Pokebap - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Miso Soup [GF]
|$3.50
Scratch-Made Miso & Dashi Broth + Tofu + Wakame Seaweed + Scallions.
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Miso SOUP
|$4.00