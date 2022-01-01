Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve miso soup

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup [v]$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallion and seaweed
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
Miso Soup [GF] image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Pokebap - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup [GF]$3.50
Scratch-Made Miso & Dashi Broth + Tofu + Wakame Seaweed + Scallions.
More about Pokebap - Budd Dairy
Ampersand Asian Supper Club image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Miso SOUP$4.00
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
Consumer pic

 

House of Japan - Polaris

8701 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$1.99
More about House of Japan - Polaris

