Muffins in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve muffins
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|English Muffin
|$1.50
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
blueberry muffin sweetened with brown sugar
Camelot Cellars
901 Oak St., Columbus
|Honey Cornbread Muffins
|$2.00
Yummy cornbread muffins drizzled with honey butter
Dragon Donuts- Easton
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Carrot Cake Muffin
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus
|Muffin
|$4.50
Emmett's Cafe
744 S High, Columbus
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
fresh blueberries, meyer lemon, demerara sugar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Mini Cornbread Muffins
|$5.95