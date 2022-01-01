Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Mushroom Soup$5.00
Soup of the day!
One of our most popular soups--this cream of mushroom soup is made from scratch with flavor that'll leave you & your taste buds extremely satisfied!
*Ask for no pita bread for GF option!*
*VEGETARIAN & GF*
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Item pic

 

MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

4784 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream of Mushroom Soup$0.00
A luscious cream soup with sliced portabella and button mushrooms. Served with house-made focaccia bread.
More about MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
Consumer pic

 

House of Japan - Polaris

8701 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Soup$3.00
Mushroom Soup$2.50
More about House of Japan - Polaris

