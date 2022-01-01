Mushroom soup in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve mushroom soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$5.00
Soup of the day!
One of our most popular soups--this cream of mushroom soup is made from scratch with flavor that'll leave you & your taste buds extremely satisfied!
*Ask for no pita bread for GF option!*
*VEGETARIAN & GF*
MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
4784 N High St, Columbus
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|$0.00
A luscious cream soup with sliced portabella and button mushrooms. Served with house-made focaccia bread.