Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve naan

ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PLAIN NAAN$3.00
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
CHILI CHEESE NAAN$8.00
Monterey Jack,Green Chili
More about ROOH
Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

6642 sawmill road, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Naan$1.99
Garlic Naan$2.99
Butter Naan$2.50
More about Cake Walk
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Naan Bread$2.00
Naan with goat cheese$8.00
Grilled Naan bread with whipped lemon rosemary goat cheese
More about Nomad
DeVine On High image

TAPAS • GRILL

DeVine On High

958 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Guac & Naan$7.00
More about DeVine On High
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
More about Clove Indian Bistro
Garlic Naan image

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
Oven Baked Flat Bread infused with an irresistible garlic flavor.
Lamb Keema Naan$7.99
Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb, green chilies, garlic and chopped onions.
Kashmiri Naan$5.49
Flat Bread Stuffed With Variety Of Grounded Dry Nuts & Raisins.
More about Dakshin

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Eggplant Parm

Chocolate Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Veal Parmesan

Chicken Pizza

Italian Subs

Hummus

Veggie Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston