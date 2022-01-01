Naan in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve naan
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|PLAIN NAAN
|$3.00
|GARLIC NAAN
|$4.00
|CHILI CHEESE NAAN
|$8.00
Monterey Jack,Green Chili
Cake Walk
6642 sawmill road, Columbus
|Plain Naan
|$1.99
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
|Butter Naan
|$2.50
CHICKEN
Nomad
2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus
|Naan Bread
|$2.00
|Naan with goat cheese
|$8.00
Grilled Naan bread with whipped lemon rosemary goat cheese
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Oven Baked Flat Bread infused with an irresistible garlic flavor.
|Lamb Keema Naan
|$7.99
Flatbread stuffed with minced lamb, green chilies, garlic and chopped onions.
|Kashmiri Naan
|$5.49
Flat Bread Stuffed With Variety Of Grounded Dry Nuts & Raisins.