Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nigiri in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Nigiri
Columbus restaurants that serve nigiri
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
No reviews yet
Mackerel Nigiri
$3.50
Yellowtail Nigiri
$4.00
Smelt Roe Nigiri
$3.00
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
No reviews yet
Nigiri Combo
$9.99
Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp (On Rice)
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Pepperoni Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Key Lime Pies
Chicken Pitas
Italian Subs
Noodle Soup
Fish And Chips
Green Beans
Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore
Short North
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Clintonville
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Italian Village
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Brewery District
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
German Village
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Columbus to explore
Dublin
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Powell
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hilliard
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Grove City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston