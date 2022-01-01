Pancakes in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pancakes
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Multigrain Pancakes
|$8.00
Stack of 3 pancakes served with whipped butter and maple syrup
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Two Buttermilk Pancakes
|$4.75
With Bacon, Ham, or Sausage $6.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Pancakes Traditional
|$13.00
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes vg/gf
|$12.00
Banana slices, cream cheese frosting
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus
|Potato Pancakes
|$4.00
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Potato Pancakes
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|#11 Waffle, French Toast, or Pancakes
|$7.25
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Pancake Breakfast
|$9.99
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Two Buttermilk Pancake, Two Eggs Any Style, Grilled Homestyle Potato, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup
|1 Blueberry Ricotta Pancake
|$4.75
|1 Canolli Italiano Pancake
|$3.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Fruity Pebble Pancakes
|$15.00
Stack of buttermilk pancakes filled with fruity pebbles, topped with seasonal berries and whipped cream; side of maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Lemon Ricotta & Blueberry Skillet Pancake
|$11.95
Whipped Cream, Peppered Bacon & Mint
Tee Jaye's #1
1385 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$4.49
|Stack of Pancakes
|$5.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Kids chocolate chip pancakes
|$9.00
|Pancakes
|$11.00
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Banana Pancake Latte
|$5.00
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make you sing Jack Johnson.
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.00
Sweet Potato Pancakes | Ohio Syrup | Roasted Potatoes
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus
|Double Pancake
|$3.99
|Triple Pancake
|$4.99
|Single Pancake
|$2.99
Tee Jaye's #4
4048 W. Broad Street, Columbus
|Peanut butter Pancakes
|$6.50
|Stack of Pancakes
|$5.95
SANDWICHES
Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen
1282 Essex Ave, Columbus
|Side Pancake
|$3.25