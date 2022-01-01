Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Multigrain Pancakes$8.00
Stack of 3 pancakes served with whipped butter and maple syrup
More about Café Overlook
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Buttermilk Pancakes$4.75
With Bacon, Ham, or Sausage $6.50
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes Traditional$13.00
More about The Royce
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes vg/gf$12.00
Banana slices, cream cheese frosting
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Main pic

 

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central

119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$4.00
More about Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$3.50
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#11 Waffle, French Toast, or Pancakes$7.25
More about Tommy's Diner
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Breakfast$9.99
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
The Crest image

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Pancake & Syrup$6.00
More about The Crest
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Two Buttermilk Pancake, Two Eggs Any Style, Grilled Homestyle Potato, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup
1 Blueberry Ricotta Pancake$4.75
1 Canolli Italiano Pancake$3.75
More about Cafe Elena
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Fruity Pebble Pancakes$15.00
Stack of buttermilk pancakes filled with fruity pebbles, topped with seasonal berries and whipped cream; side of maple syrup
More about Ethyl & Tank
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta & Blueberry Skillet Pancake$11.95
Whipped Cream, Peppered Bacon & Mint
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tee Jaye's #1

1385 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes$4.49
Stack of Pancakes$5.95
More about Tee Jaye's #1
High Bank Distillery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids chocolate chip pancakes$9.00
Pancakes$11.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pancake Latte$5.00
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make you sing Jack Johnson.
Kids Pancakes$5.00
Sweet Potato Pancakes | Ohio Syrup | Roasted Potatoes
More about Townhall
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Pancake$3.99
Triple Pancake$4.99
Single Pancake$2.99
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
Item pic

 

Tee Jaye's #4

4048 W. Broad Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut butter Pancakes$6.50
Stack of Pancakes$5.95
More about Tee Jaye's #4
Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

1282 Essex Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)
Fast Pay
Side Pancake$3.25
More about Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Roasted Beet Salad

Steak Tacos

Pork Belly

Greek Salad

Honey Cake

Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston