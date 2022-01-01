Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve paninis

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sushi Panini$14.00
Panko crusted rice patties, avocado and a choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon or spicy crab, with sweet soy reduction
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
porchetta panini$18.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. slow roasted pork belly, pickled turmeric, fennel, red onions, salsa verde and arugula on rustic baguette
More about Sono Wood Fired
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pesto Panini$11.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Panini$7.00
Fresh tomato, nut-free vegan pesto, and sliced mozzarella on pressed on homemade bread. Add bacon +2
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

 

Delia's Grill & café

14 E 11th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Paneer Pesto Panini$9.00
Sautéed panner, Swiss Cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens with sriracha aioli in grilled pressed bread.
More about Delia's Grill & café

