Paninis in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve paninis
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Sushi Panini
|$14.00
Panko crusted rice patties, avocado and a choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon or spicy crab, with sweet soy reduction
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|porchetta panini
|$18.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. slow roasted pork belly, pickled turmeric, fennel, red onions, salsa verde and arugula on rustic baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$11.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Choice of Side
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Caprese Panini
|$7.00
Fresh tomato, nut-free vegan pesto, and sliced mozzarella on pressed on homemade bread. Add bacon +2