Panna cotta in Columbus

PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired - Easton
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|goat cheese panna cotta
|$12.00
peach dried cherry golden raisin agrodolce, pistachio crumble, lavender honey, focaccia toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Espresso Panna Cotta (GF)
|$5.00
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|PSL Panna Cotta
|$11.00
vanilla, black walnut biscotti