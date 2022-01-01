Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Columbus

Columbus restaurants that serve panna cotta

Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired - Easton

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
goat cheese panna cotta$12.00
peach dried cherry golden raisin agrodolce, pistachio crumble, lavender honey, focaccia toast
More about Sono Wood Fired - Easton
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Spice Panna Cotta$7.00
More about Lupo
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Espresso Panna Cotta (GF)$5.00
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Banner pic

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
PSL Panna Cotta$11.00
vanilla, black walnut biscotti
More about The Crest
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad - Polaris

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Crostata$8.00
More about Nomad - Polaris
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$6.00
More about SOW Plated

