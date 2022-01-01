Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve pastries

Consumer pic

 

House Taco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Cream Cheese Pastry$2.50
More about House Taco
Item pic

 

MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

4784 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
European Miniature Pastry Trays$0.00
An assortment of our most popular European miniature pastries! Includes Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla Petit Fours; Amaretto and Bourbon Truffles; and our signature Marzipan Peach.
European Mini Pastry Gift Box$24.95
A dozen of our most popular European miniature pastries! Includes Chocolate, Lemon and Vanilla Petit Fours; Amaretto and Bourbon Truffles; and our signature Marzipan Peach.
More about MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Salmon

Kale Caesar Salad

Reuben

Paratha

Arugula Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Fried Pickles

Italian Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston