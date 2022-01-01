Pecan pies in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pecan pies
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Brownie Bottom Pecan Pie Mini
|$3.75
brownie bottom, original cheesecake, topped with pecan pie!
|Pecan Pie Mini
|$3.75
shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with pecan pie!
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - 244 Easton Town Center
244 Easton Town Center, Columbus
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$5.25
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Pecan Pie
|$4.25