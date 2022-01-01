Pies in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pies
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$5.00
Cinnamon Oat Cookies with cheesecake in the middle
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Shepherds Pie
|$6.00
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00
One piece of our peanut butter pie
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
|Sweet Potato Pies
|$3.99
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$7.00
house-made whipped frosting sandwiched between two oatmeal cookies
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Lemon Bluberry Pie
|$7.00
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Whole Banana Cream Pie
|$20.00
|Whole Chocolate Cream Pie
|$20.00
|Cocount Cream Pie
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Pecan Pie
|$4.25
Natalie's
945 King Ave, Columbus
|House-made Pie
|$8.00
Apple Cherry with Chai Spice Chantilly, served warm!
*Can add ice cream for an additional $2 per scoop.
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|14" BBB Pie
|$30.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, minced garlic, mozzarella, brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts & hot honey drizzle.
|10" BBB Pie
|$17.50
Olive oil, salt & pepper, minced garlic, mozzarella, brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts & hot honey drizzle.
|14" Red Hot Pie
|$25.00
Dante's sauce, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing & Frank's RedHot after bake.
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Taft’s Brewpourium
440 W Broad St, Columbus
|The Original Tomato Pie
|$16.50
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO,
|Tomato Pie With Mozzarella
|$13.00
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino, EVOO
|The Original Tomato Pie
|$12.00
Imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Side Spinach Pie
|$3.00
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Atlantic Beach Pie
|$8.50
Sexton's Pizza
943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna
|Tomato Pie
|$12.00
7/11 tomato’s, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning
SOW Plated
1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Yuzu Pie
|$9.00
Gluten-free Graham Cracker Crust, Coconut Whipped Cream, Seasonal Berries (V)
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
5601 N High St, Worthington
|Derby Pie
|$8.00
Derby Pie - Our take on a classic with chocolate, pecans, and a flaky home made crust.