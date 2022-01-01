Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
Cinnamon Oat Cookies with cheesecake in the middle
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
One piece of our peanut butter pie
More about Seitan's Realm
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$7.99
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pies$3.99
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Dragon Donuts- Easton image

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pies
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
More about The Royce
Oatmeal Cream Pie image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Cream Pie$7.00
house-made whipped frosting sandwiched between two oatmeal cookies
More about Lupo
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.99
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Bluberry Pie$7.00
More about Lavash Cafe
Stadium image

 

Stadium

101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Create A Pie
More about Stadium
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Banana Cream Pie$20.00
Whole Chocolate Cream Pie$20.00
Cocount Cream Pie
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$4.25
More about Tommy's Diner
Natalie's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Natalie's

945 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House-made Pie$8.00
Apple Cherry with Chai Spice Chantilly, served warm!
*Can add ice cream for an additional $2 per scoop.
More about Natalie's
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14" BBB Pie$30.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, minced garlic, mozzarella, brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts & hot honey drizzle.
10" BBB Pie$17.50
Olive oil, salt & pepper, minced garlic, mozzarella, brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts & hot honey drizzle.
14" Red Hot Pie$25.00
Dante's sauce, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing & Frank's RedHot after bake.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
The Original Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Taft’s Brewpourium

440 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Original Tomato Pie$16.50
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO,
Tomato Pie With Mozzarella$13.00
imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino, EVOO
The Original Tomato Pie$12.00
Imported crushed Italian tomatoes, Pecorino, Garlic, EVOO
More about Taft’s Brewpourium
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Spinach Pie$3.00
More about Rodo's European Grill
Barrel & Boar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Beach Pie$8.50
More about Barrel & Boar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Sexton's Pizza

943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Pie$12.00
7/11 tomato’s, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning
More about Sexton's Pizza
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yuzu Pie$9.00
Gluten-free Graham Cracker Crust, Coconut Whipped Cream, Seasonal Berries (V)
More about SOW Plated
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet potato pie$4.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N High St, Worthington

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Derby Pie$8.00
Derby Pie - Our take on a classic with chocolate, pecans, and a flaky home made crust.
More about Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Cream Pie$5.00
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

