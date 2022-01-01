Pork belly in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pork belly
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Spicy Squid and Pork Bellies
|$18.00
Braised pork bellies and squid pan-fried in a Korean spicy sauce with onions and zucchini, served with rice
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Grilled Pork Belly Meal
|$13.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Guajillo Glazed Pork Belly
|$14.00
TAPAS
Fireproof Restaurant
1026 N High St, Columbus
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
gochujang glaze
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Grilled Pork Belly Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Grilled Pork Belly Steamed Bun Slider
|$2.50
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Korean Crispy Pork Belly (to go)
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|SOUS VIDE PORK BELLY
|$17.00
16-hour sous vide pork belly, creamed corn, pickled green tomato, house tangy bbq