Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve pork belly

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Squid and Pork Bellies$18.00
Braised pork bellies and squid pan-fried in a Korean spicy sauce with onions and zucchini, served with rice
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Grilled Pork Belly Meal image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Belly Meal$13.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Guajillo Glazed Pork Belly$14.00
More about The Royce
Pork Belly image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
More about Fireproof Restaurant
Grilled Pork Belly Bowl image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Belly Bowl$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Grilled Pork Belly Steamed Bun Slider$2.50
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Crispy Pork Belly (to go)$15.00
More about Atlas Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
SOUS VIDE PORK BELLY$17.00
16-hour sous vide pork belly, creamed corn, pickled green tomato, house tangy bbq
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Banh Mi$14.00
roasted pork belly, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, basil, cilantro & duke’s mayo on a toasted baguette
More about High Bank Distillery

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Naan

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Garlic Cheese Bread

Rice Soup

Chicken Shawarma

Cookies

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston