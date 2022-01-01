Pork chops in Columbus
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Wood Fire Grilled Pork Chop
|$17.99
8oz bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes & broccoli
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Pork Chop
|$23.00
pan roasted pork from Bluescreek farm topped with house made chorizo and Manchego cheese, mascarpone potato puree, roasted asparagus, saffron gastrique
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Pork Chop
|$25.00
beet greens, butter beans, ramp green chimichurri
Nomad
2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus
|Pork Chop
|$31.00
Pork Chop with fresh apple chutney, bourbon glazed green beans, andouille & pimento yellow corn grits, spicy honey