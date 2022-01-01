Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve pork chops

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fire Grilled Pork Chop$17.99
8oz bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes & broccoli
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$23.00
pan roasted pork from Bluescreek farm topped with house made chorizo and Manchego cheese, mascarpone potato puree, roasted asparagus, saffron gastrique
More about Lupo
The Crest image

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$25.00
beet greens, butter beans, ramp green chimichurri
More about The Crest
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$31.00
Pork Chop with fresh apple chutney, bourbon glazed green beans, andouille & pimento yellow corn grits, spicy honey
More about Nomad
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chop$26.00
dijon marinated butcher and grocer pork chop, garlic potatoes, grilled spring onion & seasonal fruit with a sorghum glaze
More about High Bank Distillery

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Kale Salad

Avocado Rolls

Chili

Pasta Salad

Quesadillas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston