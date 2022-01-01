Pudding in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pudding
Camelot Cellars
901 Oak St., Columbus
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Light and creamy whipped banana pudding topped with crushed shortbread cookies
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chocolate Chia Pudding
|$5.95
|Pudding - Vanilla Chia
|$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
|Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Rice Pudding
|$3.75
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Crispy Coop
1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus
|Pistachio Pudding Cake
|$5.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Italian bread is soaked in a vanilla heavy cream mixture with hints of cinnamon and warm spices. Served with your choice of whiskey or caramel sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake
|$7.25
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$13.00
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cake
|$5.50
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|RICE PUDDING
|$3.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Alchemy Café - South Side
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Chia Pudding v/gf
|$6.95
Rotating seasonal flavor.
|Chocolate Avocado Pudding v/gf
|$6.95
Avocado, cacao, maple, almond milk, coffee, vanilla, and salt.
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Rice Pudding
|$5.00
Rice mixed with milk, cinnamon, raisins combined with sweetener.
FRENCH FRIES
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
White chocolate, walnuts, caramel sauce, whipped cream
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00