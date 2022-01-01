Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve quesadillas

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
The Real OG Quesadilla$7.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Consumer pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
1 quesadilla filled with queso, chicken and Pico, with lettuce, taco chips, salsa, and rice on the side
1 Chicken quesadilla, Lettuce, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes w 2 quesadilla halves, w chicken, pico and queso. side of rice, chips and salsa. bottled water
More about HouseTaco
Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla$11.00
A Larger hand-pressed corn tortilla, delicious melted cheese, you choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our Serrano-cream sauce.
KIDS QUESADILLA, CHEESE ONLY$6.00
VEGETARIAN Flour Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, delicious melted cheese, oven roasted Yukon gold Potatoes and Shiitake mushrooms with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our green salsa.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
Beef Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Item pic

 

Tee Jaye's #1

1385 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.19
More about Tee Jaye's #1
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Provolone, cheddar, onions and green peppers
More about Amano's
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
High Bank Distillery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
Quesadilla image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.99
Sunrise Quesadilla$8.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
28. Quesadilla Supreme$11.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla & Rice$7.99
41. Quesadilla Fajitas$14.49
One quesadilla with steak and cheese inside. Served with beans and guacamole salad. Topped with cheese sauce, beans and rice.
More about El Acapulco
Item pic

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BYO Quesadilla$12.60
Fajita Quesadillas$9.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Fajita Quesadillas$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
BBR Restaurant image

 

BBR Restaurant

106 Vine St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Five Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Provolone, mozzarella, pepper jack, and parmensan cheeses mixed with red onions, red and green peppers served with sour cream and salsa.
Add steak $6, add chicken $5
More about BBR Restaurant
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Quesadilla$10.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$12.59
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, roasted chicken, topped with house-made Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

1282 Essex Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (618 reviews)
Fast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
More about Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

