Quesadillas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|The Real OG Quesadilla
|$7.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
1 quesadilla filled with queso, chicken and Pico, with lettuce, taco chips, salsa, and rice on the side
|1 Chicken quesadilla, Lettuce, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water
|$8.00
Meal comes w 2 quesadilla halves, w chicken, pico and queso. side of rice, chips and salsa. bottled water
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla
|$11.00
A Larger hand-pressed corn tortilla, delicious melted cheese, you choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our Serrano-cream sauce.
|KIDS QUESADILLA, CHEESE ONLY
|$6.00
|VEGETARIAN Flour Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, delicious melted cheese, oven roasted Yukon gold Potatoes and Shiitake mushrooms with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our green salsa.
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Beef Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.00
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Provolone, cheddar, onions and green peppers
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Kids Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
1646 Neil Ave, Columbus
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Sunrise Quesadilla
|$8.99
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|28. Quesadilla Supreme
|$11.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla & Rice
|$7.99
|41. Quesadilla Fajitas
|$14.49
One quesadilla with steak and cheese inside. Served with beans and guacamole salad. Topped with cheese sauce, beans and rice.
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|BYO Quesadilla
|$12.60
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$9.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
BBR Restaurant
106 Vine St, Columbus
|Five Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Provolone, mozzarella, pepper jack, and parmensan cheeses mixed with red onions, red and green peppers served with sour cream and salsa.
Add steak $6, add chicken $5
Moran's Bar & Grill
415 N Front St #199, Columbus
|Quesadilla
|$12.59
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, roasted chicken, topped with house-made Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
SANDWICHES
Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen
1282 Essex Ave, Columbus
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.