Rangoon in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Crab Rangoon (6pc)
|$8.00
Fried cream cheese and crabstick in crispy wonton wrapper
More about High Bank Distillery
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Chorizo Rangoons
|$10.00
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Crab Rangoon
|$4.99
(4 pieces) Cream Cheese + Imitation Crab + Onion
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Rangoon (5)
|$9.00
|Rangoon (3)
|$6.00
made with real crab, sweet and sour sauce