Ravioli in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Full Pan Cheese Ravioli
|$100.00
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Ravioli
|$11.99
6 cheese raviolis tossed in a tomato cream sauce and topped with melted cheese.
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|ravioli
|$24.00
wild mushroom ravioli, sage brown butter sauce, trumpet royale mushrooms, butter braised leeks, parmigiano
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Sausage Ravioli
|$23.00
house made pasta filled with Italian sausage, ricotta, Parmigiano, kale, and marsala in a cacio e pepe sauce topped with roasted peppers and mushrooms, salsa verde
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Vegan Ravioli
|$21.00
|Smoked Ravioli
|$21.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli
|$21.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed in a roasted red pepper cream & garlic sauce and crowned with pan-seared shrimp.
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$17.00
Portobello, Crimini, and Porcini mushroom stuffed ravioli with roasted red peppers and artichokes in a spinach pesto cream sauce. Served over a bed of our house marinara.
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Jumbo Spinach Florentine Ravioli
|$13.00
Stuffed with a blend of spinach, ricotta, bleu, and Parmesan cheeses with house-made arribiata sauce and garlic bread
Pasta Villa
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$5.99
|Lobster Ravioli
|$17.99
|Six Cheese Ravioli
|$13.99