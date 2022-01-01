Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve ravioli

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Full Pan Cheese Ravioli$100.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$11.99
6 cheese raviolis tossed in a tomato cream sauce and topped with melted cheese.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ravioli$24.00
wild mushroom ravioli, sage brown butter sauce, trumpet royale mushrooms, butter braised leeks, parmigiano
More about Sono Wood Fired
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Ravioli$23.00
house made pasta filled with Italian sausage, ricotta, Parmigiano, kale, and marsala in a cacio e pepe sauce topped with roasted peppers and mushrooms, salsa verde
More about Lupo
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Ravioli$21.00
Smoked Ravioli$21.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli$21.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed in a roasted red pepper cream & garlic sauce and crowned with pan-seared shrimp.
Mushroom Ravioli$17.00
Portobello, Crimini, and Porcini mushroom stuffed ravioli with roasted red peppers and artichokes in a spinach pesto cream sauce. Served over a bed of our house marinara.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Spinach Florentine Ravioli$13.00
Stuffed with a blend of spinach, ricotta, bleu, and Parmesan cheeses with house-made arribiata sauce and garlic bread
More about Amano's
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Ravioli$5.99
Lobster Ravioli$17.99
Six Cheese Ravioli$13.99
More about Pasta Villa
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Taft’s Brewpourium

440 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$13.00
Hand battered ravioli stuffed with parmesan and ricotta with house made marinara.
More about Taft’s Brewpourium

