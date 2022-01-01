Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve rice bowls

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$13.99
More about District North
Item pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
Pacific Rim Rice Bowl$12.00
on a bed of crispy cabbage slaw, dressed with sweet and spicy banh mayo. choice glazed roasted pork, sweet potato, chicken, white fish, topped with tropical fruit salsa, roasted onion rice, sliced cucumber, pickled red onion, cilantro and sesame seeds
More about HouseTaco
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
chicken rice Bowl$6.99
More about Over The Counter
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Tender meat (chicken or tofu) and ginger on white rice with sautéed vegetables. Upgrade to shrimp, add 2.50,
Upgrade to salmon, add 6.00
More about ZenCha Tea Salon
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$5.50
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$5.00
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
More about Townhall

