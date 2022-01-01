Rice bowls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about HouseTaco
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water
|$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
|Pacific Rim Rice Bowl
|$12.00
on a bed of crispy cabbage slaw, dressed with sweet and spicy banh mayo. choice glazed roasted pork, sweet potato, chicken, white fish, topped with tropical fruit salsa, roasted onion rice, sliced cucumber, pickled red onion, cilantro and sesame seeds
More about ZenCha Tea Salon
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Tender meat (chicken or tofu) and ginger on white rice with sautéed vegetables. Upgrade to shrimp, add 2.50,
Upgrade to salmon, add 6.00
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4