Rigatoni in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve rigatoni
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Rigatoni Florentine
|$15.50
Pulled chicken, spinach & mushrooms tossed in alfredo.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Creole Seafood Rigatoni
|$24.00
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Rigatoni
|$21.00
egg noodle, ricoota, basil, mushrooms, marinara, mozzarella
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Baked Rigatoni
|$15.00
Rigatoni pasta is layered with Bolognese sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses