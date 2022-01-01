Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve rigatoni

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Rigatoni Florentine$15.50
Pulled chicken, spinach & mushrooms tossed in alfredo.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Creole Seafood Rigatoni$24.00
More about The Royce
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$21.00
egg noodle, ricoota, basil, mushrooms, marinara, mozzarella
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Rigatoni$15.00
Rigatoni pasta is layered with Bolognese sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Restaurant banner

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Rigatoni$15.59
Alfredo sauce tossed with freshly grilled chicken, penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

