Salad bowl in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve salad bowl

Yoshi - Downtown Columbus - 41 South High Street

41 South High Street, Columbus

White Rice Salad Bowl
Steamed Rice, Choice or Protein, Served with Bean Sprouts, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot/Daikon, Fried Onion, Cilantro, House Citrus Sauce or Savory Peanut Sauce
Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowl
Vermicelli Noodles, Choice or Protein, Served with Bean Sprouts, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot/Daikon, Fried Onion, Cilantro, House Citrus Sauce or Savory Peanut Sauce
More about Yoshi - Downtown Columbus - 41 South High Street
Arepazo

515 S High St, Columbus

Salad Bowl$16.64
lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salad, avocado, beans and cheese. Choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak
More about Arepazo
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Salad Bowl$4.75
Shredded lettuce, corn relish, roma tomatoes and cheddar with ranch dressing on the side (veg)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

