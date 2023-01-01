Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad club sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve salad club sandwiches

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.99
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo and smoked bacon on sourdough.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar and Grille

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.29
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Moran's Bar and Grille

