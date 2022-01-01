Samosa in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve samosa
Aroma
72 East Lynn Street, Columbus
|Spacy Vegetarian Samosa 2pcs
|$5.99
Served with tzatziki
Clove Indian Bistro
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Veg Samosa (3 Pieces)
|$5.99
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced potatoes and peas
|Lamb Samosa (2 pieces)
|$7.99
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced minced lamb and peas
|Samosa Chaat
|$5.99
Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with spicy chana or ragda, yogurt, and chutney mixture
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Chicken Samosa 2pcs
|$7.00
Crispy fried pastries stuffed with chicken, potatoes, green peas, cilantro and spices.
|Samosa Veg. 2pcs
|$5.99
Cumin flavored potatoes and peas wrapped in a flaky pasty, served hot and fresh with tamarind and mint sauce 2 Per Order
|Samosa Chat
|$9.99
Chaat made with samosa, chickpea curry, various chutneys and spices