Samosa in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve samosa

Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

6642 sawmill road, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa Chaat$8.49
More about Cake Walk
Aroma image

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spacy Vegetarian Samosa 2pcs$5.99
Served with tzatziki
More about Aroma
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Samosa (3 Pieces)$5.99
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced potatoes and peas
Lamb Samosa (2 pieces)$7.99
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced minced lamb and peas
Samosa Chaat$5.99
Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with spicy chana or ragda, yogurt, and chutney mixture
More about Clove Indian Bistro
23b979c0-79ce-4fb5-a2a4-dec96ba796cf image

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Samosa 2pcs$7.00
Crispy fried pastries stuffed with chicken, potatoes, green peas, cilantro and spices.
Samosa Veg. 2pcs$5.99
Cumin flavored potatoes and peas wrapped in a flaky pasty, served hot and fresh with tamarind and mint sauce 2 Per Order
Samosa Chat$9.99
Chaat made with samosa, chickpea curry, various chutneys and spices
More about Dakshin

