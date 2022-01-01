Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve scallops

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Roll (6pc)$14.00
Crab stick, avocado topped with baked spicy scallops
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops$28.00
More about The Royce
Item pic

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
sumac crusted sea scallops$19.00
sumac crust, pistachio butter, micro arugula
More about Sono Wood Fired
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallop Scampi$29.95
Orzo Pasta, Blistered Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Artichokes, Shallots, Garlic & Scampi Butter Sauce
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOPS$22.00
Creamy corn, white wine crushed tomato chorizo sauce, corn sprouts
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Alpine & El Lugar

525 S. 4th St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truffle Scallop$6.00
More about Alpine & El Lugar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Cookies

Hummus

Lox

White Pizza

Egg Sandwiches

Brisket

Patty Melts

Corn Chowder

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston