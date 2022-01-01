Scallops in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve scallops
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Spicy Scallop Roll (6pc)
|$14.00
Crab stick, avocado topped with baked spicy scallops
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|sumac crusted sea scallops
|$19.00
sumac crust, pistachio butter, micro arugula
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Sea Scallop Scampi
|$29.95
Orzo Pasta, Blistered Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Artichokes, Shallots, Garlic & Scampi Butter Sauce
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|SCALLOPS
|$22.00
Creamy corn, white wine crushed tomato chorizo sauce, corn sprouts