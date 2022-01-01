Shrimp tempura in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Nori Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
|Mamenori Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado wrapped in mamenori topped with spicy mayo
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$16.00
Udon, soy sauce and sweet sake broth and scallions with shrimp and vegetable tempura on the side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Shrimp Tempura in Spinach Wrap
|$13.00
With lettuce, baby greens, red onion, crispy cabbage slaw and spicy mayo.
|Shrimp Tempura (3 pc)
|$8.00
Lightly battered shrimp tempura served with tangy fruity sauce.
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$9.99
Tempura Shrimp + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo