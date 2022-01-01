Shrimp tempura in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nori Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Mamenori Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado wrapped in mamenori topped with spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Udon$16.00
Udon, soy sauce and sweet sake broth and scallions with shrimp and vegetable tempura on the side
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura in Spinach Wrap$13.00
With lettuce, baby greens, red onion, crispy cabbage slaw and spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura (3 pc)$8.00
Lightly battered shrimp tempura served with tangy fruity sauce.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.99
Tempura Shrimp + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

