Shrimp tempura rolls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Nori Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
|Mamenori Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado wrapped in mamenori topped with spicy mayo
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$9.99
Tempura Shrimp + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo