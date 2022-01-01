Spaghetti and meatballs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Madeline's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.99
Mom's secret recipe. House-made sauce & meatballs
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.99
2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$16.00
Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.