Spaghetti and meatballs in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Madeline's Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Mom's secret recipe. House-made sauce & meatballs
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
9ba80814-e566-4a7b-9d71-ac8c0dfa877c image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.99
2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatball$16.00
Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
More about Pasta Villa
Restaurant banner

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Madeline's Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.59
Mom's secret pasta sauce, house-made meatballs, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

