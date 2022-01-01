Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
A delicious blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic, Monterey Jack, Romano and Parmesan cheeses simmered together and served with house made salsa and chips.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.00
A perfect mix of artichoke, fresh spinach, sun dried tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella, and cream cheese. Served with crispy wedges of pita bread.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.29
Chopped spinach and artichokes simmered in a parmesan cream sauce. Served with chips and salsa
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

