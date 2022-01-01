Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve steak subs

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Godfather-- STEAK Hoagie$11.99
Prime steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and severed with a side of creamy horseradish.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Sub
Seasoned thinly sliced sirloin steak, with cheese, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, mushroom, and banana peppers & mayo
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Steak-n-Egg Philly Sub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Steak-n-Egg Philly Sub$9.50
w/ roasted jalapeno, green peppers, onions, American cheese & mayo
More about Club 185

