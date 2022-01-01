Stromboli in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|SM Nutella Stromboli
|$7.99
|Build your own SM Stromboli
|$13.00
Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
|Build your own LG Stromboli
|$23.00
Choose 2 toppings. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Medium Stromboli
|$9.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!
|Small Stromboli
|$8.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!
|Large Stromboli
|$11.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!