Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve stromboli

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Nutella Stromboli$7.99
Build your own SM Stromboli$13.00
Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
Build your own LG Stromboli$23.00
Choose 2 toppings. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Stromboli$9.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!
Small Stromboli$8.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!
Large Stromboli$11.99
Authentic 90-year-old recipe with fresh ingredients. All Stromboli's come with marinara dipping sauce!
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$11.99
More about Pasta Villa

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Waffles

Salmon Rolls

Gnocchi

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Tuna Steaks

Grilled Chicken Salad

Crab Rangoon

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston