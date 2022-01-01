Sundaes in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve sundaes
Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market - 212 Kelton Ave
212 Kelton Avenue, Columbus
|Meatball Sundae
|$9.00
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Sundae Twist Slice
|$9.00
Chocolate shortbread crust, a layer of chocolate cheesecake, a layer of chocolate fudge, a layer of crushed oreo pieces & a layer of original cheesecake. Topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Cookie Sundae
|$8.00
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Hot Fudge Sundae Cake
|$5.50