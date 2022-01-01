Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve sundaes

Main pic

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market - 212 Kelton Ave

212 Kelton Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sundae$9.00
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market - 212 Kelton Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae Twist Slice$9.00
Chocolate shortbread crust, a layer of chocolate cheesecake, a layer of chocolate fudge, a layer of crushed oreo pieces & a layer of original cheesecake. Topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$6.99
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Sundae$8.00
More about Atlas Tavern
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Sundae Cake$5.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Brownie Sundae$7.00
Vegan & Gluten-Free Brownie + Vegan Ice Cream
More about Townhall - TH Short North

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Pork Chops

Kulcha

Chili

Eggplant Parm

Biryani

Tiramisu

Chicken Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston