Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Sweet Potato Fries image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf$4.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf$4.00
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$2.75
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
More about Townhall
Club 185 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Club 185
Restaurant banner

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Rangoon

Blt Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Avocado Rolls

Garlic Cheese Bread

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston