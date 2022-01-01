Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, jack cheese, grilled peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, choice of meat or mushrooms
**Vegan without cheese & sour cream
More about Café Overlook
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
market salad (taco salad)$13.00
Romaine, cilantro lime dressing, corn tortillas, queso, corn, black beans, pico, and guac.
More about Bodega
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$7.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
55. Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
31. Taco Salad$13.49
A crispy, fried flour shell filled with beef or chicken and topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
7. Lunch Taco Salad$9.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about El Acapulco
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.29
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with spring mix, seasoned ground beef, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, tomato, red onion, salsa and sour cream.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Salad Rolls

French Toast

Beef Shawarma

Pork Chops

Seaweed Salad

Green Beans

Corn Chowder

Gumbo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston