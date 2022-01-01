Taco salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Café Overlook
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, jack cheese, grilled peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, choice of meat or mushrooms
**Vegan without cheese & sour cream
More about Bodega
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|market salad (taco salad)
|$13.00
Romaine, cilantro lime dressing, corn tortillas, queso, corn, black beans, pico, and guac.
More about Cuco's Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
More about El Acapulco
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|55. Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|31. Taco Salad
|$13.49
A crispy, fried flour shell filled with beef or chicken and topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|7. Lunch Taco Salad
|$9.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.