Tandoori in Columbus

Clove Indian Bistro
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Tandoori Roti
|$2.99
Whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$17.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned with tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$14.99
Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt and spices overnight and then cooked in a clay oven. A well known Indian delicacy, on a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$23.99
Tandoori shrimp, a dish of roasted shrimp marinated in yogurt and generously spiced, giving the meat its trademark red colour. It is named for the cylindrical clay oven in which it is cooked, a tandoor.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$14.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, fresh herbs and spices and BBQ.
|Tandoori Chicken 1/2 Order
|$10.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, fresh herbs and spices and BBQ.