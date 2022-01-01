Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve taquitos

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos$9.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

 

House Taco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Summer Birria Taquitos$8.00
Birria meets Taquitos! 3 corn tortillas rolled with smoky beef. Chihuahua cheese and onion. Fried crispy and topped with mild HouseTaco Sauce. Cilantro Cream Sauce. Cilantro. Pickled Onion. Garnished with lime and Spicy Beef Consommé for dipping.
More about House Taco
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
9. Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos$9.99
Two taquitos - one chicken and one beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
27. Taquitos Mexicanos$13.49
Four fried taquitos - two beef and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
Main pic

 

Strongwater Food & Spirits - 401 W Town St

401 W Town St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$10.00
Jalapeno Aioli | Guacamole | Salsa | Radish | Lettuce
More about Strongwater Food & Spirits - 401 W Town St

