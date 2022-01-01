Taquitos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve taquitos
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos
|$9.00
House Taco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Summer Birria Taquitos
|$8.00
Birria meets Taquitos! 3 corn tortillas rolled with smoky beef. Chihuahua cheese and onion. Fried crispy and topped with mild HouseTaco Sauce. Cilantro Cream Sauce. Cilantro. Pickled Onion. Garnished with lime and Spicy Beef Consommé for dipping.
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|9. Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
|$9.99
Two taquitos - one chicken and one beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
|27. Taquitos Mexicanos
|$13.49
Four fried taquitos - two beef and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.