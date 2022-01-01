Teriyaki bowls in Columbus
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Tender meat (chicken or tofu) and ginger on white rice with sautéed vegetables. Upgrade to shrimp, add 2.50,
Upgrade to salmon, add 6.00
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Teriyaki Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Teriyaki Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
SOW Plated
1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
Brown rice & quinoa, red bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, avocado, cashews, sesame seeds (V) (GF)
|Kids Teriyaki Bowl w/ Chicken
|$7.00
Squash & Zucchini Medley, Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice & Quinoa
|Teriyaki Bowl - Catering
|$65.00
Brown rice & quinoa, red bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, avocado, cashews, sesame seeds (V/GF)
Feeds 5-6