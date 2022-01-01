Tofu salad in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

OX-B's - Short North

1175 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu House Salad$12.50
Our Secret Recipe Deep Fried Tofu over Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & House Croutons. with your choice of Wing Flavor & Dressing! Really Good!
More about OX-B's - Short North
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Tofu & Avocado Salad$13.00
Spiced tofu served with lettuce, baby greens, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, and miso sesame dressing.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
Item pic

 

Simply Honest Cafe

567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Salad Sandwich$10.29
Organic tofu mixed with tahini, lime juice and parsley then topped avocado and earthy beets. Served on marble rye with Shagbark Tortilla Chips.
More about Simply Honest Cafe

