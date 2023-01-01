Tomato salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tomato salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Tomato Summer Salad
Local cocktail tomatoes from 80 acres farms, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella cheese, spring greens, fresh basil, dried tomato-Kalamata olive vinaigrette
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Tomato & Peach Salad
|$14.00
local Amish peaches and tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumber, arugula, truffle whipped ricotta, jamón Serrano, shaved Parmigiano, roasted garlic and herb vinaigrette
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Garlic balsamic roasted mushrooms
|$5.00
|Double Tomato Pasta Salad
|Creamy Cool Cucumber & Tomato Salad