Tomato salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tomato salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works - Columbus

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Summer Salad
Local cocktail tomatoes from 80 acres farms, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella cheese, spring greens, fresh basil, dried tomato-Kalamata olive vinaigrette
More about Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato & Peach Salad$14.00
local Amish peaches and tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumber, arugula, truffle whipped ricotta, jamón Serrano, shaved Parmigiano, roasted garlic and herb vinaigrette
More about Lupo
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic balsamic roasted mushrooms$5.00
Double Tomato Pasta Salad
Creamy Cool Cucumber & Tomato Salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Fox's Bagels- North Market - 59 Spruce Street

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)$8.00
More about Fox's Bagels- North Market - 59 Spruce Street

