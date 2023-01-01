Tortas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street
Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street
4832 West Broad Street, Columbus
|Slow - Cooked Brisket Torta
|$10.00
|Chicken Torta
|$10.00
More about Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Torta Pastor
|$13.00
Our spit-roasted marinated pork with cabbage, pico de gallo, guac, chihuahua cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally.
|VEGETARIAN Torta
|$13.00
Our oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and shiitake mushrooms, with cabbage, pico de gallo, delicious melted cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally
|Brunch Torta
|$14.99
Our popular Torta Sandwich, only better!
Your choice of protein topped with melted cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, imported mayo with two sunny side up eggs, on a Telera bun made locally.
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Mojo Pork Torta
|$12.25
Mojo Pork, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Mayo, Telera Bread & Choice of Side
More about Rodo's European Grill
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Rodos Torta
|$6.00
Corollate cake, walnuts, butter cream, cocoa simple syrup, strawberry jam layered. Topped with more walnuts