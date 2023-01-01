Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tortas

Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street

4832 West Broad Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slow - Cooked Brisket Torta$10.00
Chicken Torta$10.00
More about Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Pastor$13.00
Our spit-roasted marinated pork with cabbage, pico de gallo, guac, chihuahua cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally.
VEGETARIAN Torta$13.00
Our oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and shiitake mushrooms, with cabbage, pico de gallo, delicious melted cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally
Brunch Torta$14.99
Our popular Torta Sandwich, only better!
Your choice of protein topped with melted cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, imported mayo with two sunny side up eggs, on a Telera bun made locally.
More about Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Mojo Pork Torta$12.25
Mojo Pork, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Mayo, Telera Bread & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
Item pic

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rodos Torta$6.00
Corollate cake, walnuts, butter cream, cocoa simple syrup, strawberry jam layered. Topped with more walnuts
More about Rodo's European Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Milanesa Torta$9.99
Bistec Torta$9.99
Carnitas Torta$9.95
More about Cuco's Taqueria

