Tortellini in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tortellini

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Bistro - 1750 W Lane Avenue

1750 W Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Tortellini$24.00
Tortellini stuffed with smoked chicken, sriracha cream, caramelized onions, crispy pancetta, diced tomatoes.
More about The Wine Bistro - 1750 W Lane Avenue
Milano's Italian Restaurant - 6916 E Broad St

6916 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini alla Panna$21.00
meat filled, peas, ham, alfredo sauce
More about Milano's Italian Restaurant - 6916 E Broad St
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Borgata Pizza Café - Budd Dairy

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Tortellini$12.00
Cheese Tortellini smothered in our homemade marinara sauce. Baked in the oven, topped with melted mozzarella, fresh basil, and a side of garlic bread. Add a meatball and make Momma proud!
More about Borgata Pizza Café - Budd Dairy
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Mushroom & Brie
Italian Sausage Tortellini
Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
More about The Brown Bag Deli

