Tortellini in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tortellini
The Wine Bistro - 1750 W Lane Avenue
1750 W Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington
|Smoked Chicken Tortellini
|$24.00
Tortellini stuffed with smoked chicken, sriracha cream, caramelized onions, crispy pancetta, diced tomatoes.
Milano's Italian Restaurant - 6916 E Broad St
6916 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
|Tortellini alla Panna
|$21.00
meat filled, peas, ham, alfredo sauce
Borgata Pizza Café - Budd Dairy
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Cheese Tortellini
|$12.00
Cheese Tortellini smothered in our homemade marinara sauce. Baked in the oven, topped with melted mozzarella, fresh basil, and a side of garlic bread. Add a meatball and make Momma proud!