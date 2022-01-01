Tossed salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tossed salad
The Red Brick Tap & Grill
292 E Gates St, Columbus
|Tossed Salad
|$4.00
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Tossed Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Iceberg, crispy bacon, roasted Ohio Gerber chicken, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, avocado & hard-boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Large Tossed Salad
|$9.25
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
|Side Tossed Salad
|$6.75
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Tossed Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Tender chicken breast sliced and tossed with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with a rich spicy chili oil dressing.