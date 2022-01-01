Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tossed salad

Red Brick Tap & Grill image

 

The Red Brick Tap & Grill

292 E Gates St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tossed Salad$4.00
Tossed Salad$4.00
More about The Red Brick Tap & Grill
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tossed Cobb Salad$17.00
Iceberg, crispy bacon, roasted Ohio Gerber chicken, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, avocado & hard-boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Large Tossed Salad$9.25
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
Side Tossed Salad$6.75
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Chicken Salad$8.00
Tender chicken breast sliced and tossed with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with a rich spicy chili oil dressing.
More about Dakshin
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Whitehall - MCL Whitehall

5240 East Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Salad$4.09
Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Whitehall - MCL Whitehall

