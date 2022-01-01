Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.99
Tuna + Avocado
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$9.49
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery

