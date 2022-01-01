Tuna rolls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$8.99
Tuna + Avocado
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.49
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.99
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce