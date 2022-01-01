Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve tuna salad

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Melt$7.75
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schmidts Tuna Salad$9.00
A Schmidt original! Home-style salad made with chunks of tender, light tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato wedges and shredded cheddar. Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Scoop$5.25
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna SALAD Sandwich$9.99
Dolphin-safe Albacore, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread
More about Over The Counter
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
More about Nomad
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$6.75
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half pound of Tuna Salad$6.00
Tuna Fish Salad 1 Scoop$5.99
Tuna Salad 2 Scoops$6.99
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

