Tuna salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tuna salad
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$7.75
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Schmidts Tuna Salad
|$9.00
A Schmidt original! Home-style salad made with chunks of tender, light tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato wedges and shredded cheddar. Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Tuna Salad Scoop
|$5.25
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Tuna SALAD Sandwich
|$9.99
Dolphin-safe Albacore, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Tuna Salad
|$6.75
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing